The matches are scheduled for Jimmy V Classic 2022 – The Spun: what’s trending in the world of sports today

The full schedule of the 2022-2023 college basketball season has not yet been published. But now we know which men’s and women’s basketball teams will compete in the iconic Jimmy V Classic.

On Thursday, ESPN announced the matches for the Jimmy V Classic 2022 this December. Madison Square Garden will host the men’s Games, and the women’s Games will be held on campus.

Among the men, there will be four teams that reached the NCAA tournament last year. Duke will play Iowa, and Texas will face Illinois.

There are four women’s teams that also made a splash at the NCAA Tournament last year. UConn will play at Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech will play at Tennessee.

December 4 will be the date of the two Women’s Games. The men’s double match will take place on December 6.

The 2022/23 season will mark the beginning of a new era of Duke basketball. John Scheyer will take over after more than 40 years with Coach K. at the helm.

For Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies, the new season will be the last attempt to win their 12th NCAA championship. UConn’s five-year run without a title is the longest since Auriemma didn’t win her first title with the team.

In the 2022-23 season, we are waiting for many more storylines and major matches. We may even have a few NCAA tournament announcements at the Jimmy V Classic.

Which match are you looking forward to the most?