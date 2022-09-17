The Master of “Star Wars” explains another image of the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is out, and now fans have finally got the Star Wars series they were hoping for. The Jedi-led series brought back Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen and even brought back the Grand Inquisitor, who had a slightly different look than fans of animated shows remember.

“Star Wars” has recently experienced its own revival thanks to television episodes. Previously, movies were the main format for fans who watched the cult franchise, but now fans gravitate to an episodic narrative about the world of “Star Wars”. Recently, fans have seen live versions of animated characters, one of which is the Grand Inquisitor, who got a different look for the show, which, according to chief director Brad Elliott, was a deliberate choice.

In a conversation with the official Star Wars website, Elliot recalled what the screenwriter and producer of Star Wars: Rebels, Dave Filoni, told him when he created the character of the Grand Inquisitor. “Imagine there was live action first, and the animated material was an exaggerated version of live action,” Elliott said of Filoni’s advice. In the animated series, the character’s facial features were much more like an alien-type character than a human, but his design in Obi-Wan Kenobi looked more familiar than extraterrestrial.

“This gave us permission to keep the form factor of the props set in the animation, but to control the proportions and bring them more in line with the props created for human hands, rather than animated ones,” Elliot continued. Many fan reviews were not positive when it came to the Grand Inquisitor. So, it’s nice to hear what the approach was, because Elliot’s explanation makes it more understandable for those who weren’t big fans of the design.

Let’s hope that in the future many fans will be able to get what they want, and the directors and creators will be able to make the design feasible. The world in which both the creator and the viewer are happy is much more ideal than the world in which they encounter. There are many interesting characters in the history of Star Wars, and some of them definitely deserve computer processing, while others can be easily recreated using practical means.

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a limited series, so fans shouldn’t expect anything else from the legendary Jedi other than a potential cameo from time to time. Moving forward, Star Wars should think about telling more stories from the past that enhance the humanity of these characters.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently streaming on Disney Plus.