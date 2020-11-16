The Master Chief Collection: Halo 4 hits PC tomorrow

Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have confirmed that Halo 4 will win a remastered version on the PC, being added free to players who have purchased Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The title will then join Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach in the definitive edition of the franchise.

According to the official description of the game on the Microsoft store, Halo 4 will run in 4K resolution on Ultra, with a minimum frame rate of 60 fps and a maximum of 120 fps and will have full mouse and keyboard support with customization options. In addition, it will come with a fully remastered campaign and add 25 new maps for multiplayer mode, bringing a unique customization system.

Players will also have access to an exclusive cooperative multiplayer mode, Spartan Ops, where they will be able to explore new missions inspired by the Halo universe and told after the Halo 4 endgame.

Halo 4 will be released on November 17 for the PC and, in addition to being available for free to anyone who owns The Master Chief Collection, it can be purchased separately on Steam for an undisclosed price.



