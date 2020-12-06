The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is unknown.

The CEO of Paradox does not know if Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will arrive during the first half of 2021. He wields the reasons for the delays.

The CEO of Paradox, Ebba Ljungerud, does not know exactly when Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will arrive. After the several delays and the loss of key people in the development, the head of the company clarifies what have been the reasons that have led to the I play this situation.

“I don’t think it will arrive in the first half of 2021, but we will see,” explains Ljungerud into the microphone of Placera, who is half Swedish. The pandemic and the shortage of development kits for next-gen consoles have been two of the main reasons that have brought them to this point. “To develop in the new generation, you need to have the development kits provided by the manufacturers. I’m sure both Sony and Microsoft were also affected by the pandemic, as they didn’t have as many kits available, ”he says.

The second wave of the coronavirus has not improved the situation. “It depends a bit on which countries we speak, but it was a respite. Now it will be a little harder again, it is not good. At the same time we are building long term and would prefer not to have any more delays. It is part of business and it is something you are used to ”, he concludes.

2021, no specific date

It was last August 11 when we learned that he would not arrive in time for this Christmas. Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive made the difficult decision to move their launch to some point in 2021. In the statement they wielded the need for “more time” to achieve “the quality standards and ambitions” that had been deposited in the development.

The game, planned for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, will be optimized for next-generation consoles. “Moving a release date is one of the changes we are going to make to make sure we offer the best possible experience to players,” they said. Through this link you will know everything that your collector’s edition contains.



