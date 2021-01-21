The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4 starts filming

The filming of the 4th season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, an Amazon Prime Video series, will begin this Wednesday (20th) in New York. The information was reported by TV Line.

In an interview with the same website published in October, the series creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, had already suggested that the work would start in mid-January. Apparently, all expectations were confirmed, even with the coronavirus pandemic that delayed the original schedules.

At the time, the screenwriter and producer had told that sets and costumes were being built at full steam, in addition to having meetings at various times with the cast. All of this happened so that the scripts could be read.

Learn about season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

In a recently released official statement, Amy’s titular partner, Daniel Palladino, noted that while the series has its creative unity preserved and the audience feels as if the production is the same as always, with the various security protocols and the numerous restrictions followed, to avoid the spread of covid-19, many things had to change.

“There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do,” he explained of the creative adjustments the series needed to make. “Last season, our [episode] debut featured 850 extras [filmed] in an aircraft hangar. We can’t do that [this time], ”he recalled.

Apparently, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has a very ambitious production in technical terms, but it seems that the public will not notice any significant changes in the screens of Amazon Prime Video.

In the cast, there is the return of the protagonist played by Rachel Brosnahan, as well as Luke Kirby, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu, who debuted during the past season, will also be back.

Let’s look forward to the new episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!