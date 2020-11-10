The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: new info on season 4!

Good news for fans of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Amazon prime)! Season 4 will be released very soon! The Marvelous Mrs Maisel series has been an incredible success! So much so that season 4 has already been considered! Eh yes ! The series created in December 2019 will therefore broadcast season 4 very soon!

Filming has already started at the beginning of February 2020. However, it encountered difficulties, due to the health crisis linked to covid-19.

So there has been a huge delay in the sequel to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. But rumors have it that the next season should have aired by the end of 2020.

Still, that seems impossible as the producers plan to resume filming by January 2021, so Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is expected to end by the end of 2021.

But beware ! Nothing has been confirmed yet! We must therefore wait for the press release of the official release date of Amazon Prime.

THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL: WHAT NEXT?

As a reminder, this is the platform that has been broadcasting the series from the start. She then traces the story of Miriam Midge Mail, a Jewish woman who would like to become a comedian.

So she will decide to make her dreams come true after realizing that her husband was cheating on her. In season 3, the lead actress looked happy.

She even had an early relationship with Benjamin. One thing is certain, the sequel to The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is therefore likely to be very eventful!

And for good reason ! Miriam Midge’s ex-husband tries to get her back! So what decision will she make? Will she continue her new romance with Benjamin?

Or will she succumb to the sweet words of her ex? One thing is certain! So fans of the series can’t wait to find out more! So be patient!



