The Marvel Vision series is rumored to be moving forward, but what will it be about?

Vision may have its own series for Disney+, and its name raises interesting questions.

Shortly after “Vandavision” ended its run as Marvel’s debut series on Disney+, rumors began to spread that Vision would get its own series for Disney+ as a sequel. Although Marvel hasn’t announced the series yet, a new rumor seems to indicate that the series is actually moving forward, which raises all sorts of interesting questions about Vision’s future in the MCU.

In a recent issue of The Hoit Mic, it was reported that a room of writers will be assembled next week to begin work on a new Vision series. The show, apparently, already has a title that can give us a hint about what the series will be about. It will be called Vision Quest.

Vision Quest is the name of a short story arc of the West Coast Avengers comics, which includes some elements that we have already seen in WandaVision. In the story, Vision is disassembled and rebuilt as a completely white version of himself, and then reactivated without his memories.

When we last saw Vision in the MCU, he was flying away after apparently having his memory restored by a version of the Vision that Wanda created with the Mind Stone. Assuming that this is where Vision’s story begins, the “quest” in question can lead Vision in several different directions. This may be a search for a Vision’s own identity, as he comes to terms with who and what he is at the moment. Is he really Visible? The question of Theseus’ ship could be the basis for a whole series.

Alternatively, we could see Vision going in search of Wanda. It looks like she died at the end of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, but in the comics, no one is ever really dead, and we certainly never saw her body, so her survival is possible, and we could see a series in which Vision tries to portray what happened to her. At the moment, it’s hard to see a place for Vision’s return in upcoming Marvel movies, so a return to Disney+ certainly makes sense.

In its own way, since Vision hasn’t returned to the MCU since WandaVision, then Vision Quest sounds like it will be the second season of WandaVsion, as it will continue its story from there. This is a rather different story, so it needs its own name, but if everything comes together, it may give us a hint of how additional seasons of several Disney+ series can be implemented.

Of course, even if this message about the writers’ room meeting is true, it does not mean that we will ever see this show. The fact that Marvel Studios has not confirmed that this show will be, despite the fact that Disney has made many high-profile announcements at both SDCC and D23 Expo, may indicate that this is more of a research idea. Maybe if it’s difficult for the screenwriters to come up with a story, the whole idea can be discarded.