The Marvel Thunderbolts Project Is a Better Idea Than Another Avengers Movie

Marvel recently announced that a brand new Thunderbolts project based on a comic book series released in 1997 is currently in development. Some superhero fans in the past have compared the Thunderbolts team to a suicide squad from DC, given that the Thunderbolts group consists of villains and antiheroes who save the world by once trying to destroy it. In some cases, members of the Thunderer team simply use the group as a way to achieve their personal goals, which causes conflicts between both heroes and villains in the future.

This new focus on reforming and updating characters in the MCU is something Marvel viewers should be excited about, because it gives the franchise a chance to move away from mainstream, more traditional superhero stories. While this formulaic recipe has been successful in recent years, as seen in the Avengers franchise, fans are starting to be attracted to characters who are rough around the edges, those who create a different type of narrative.

Ever since Marvel started releasing their shows on Disney Plus, viewers on all social networks have expressed their love for complex personalities such as Wanda Maximoff, Bucky Barnes and the God of Mischief Loki. The upcoming movie “Thunderbolts” opens the door for characters like these three to earn more screen time in the MCU. Phase 4 has complicated its main characters more than ever before, making it harder for viewers and heroes to distinguish who or what is right and wrong.

This shift in tone has worked well for the MCU in recent years and may be exactly what the franchise needs to continue to succeed in the future. Having already released so much content, it’s hard to keep the new MCU stories fresh, but the decision to postpone another “Avengers” movie in favor of making a “Thunderbolts” movie is definitely the right way.

The creation of Avengers 5 is what Marvel Studios talked about, but most of the original team has already left. Those who survived seem to be completing their storylines or have now moved on to other things, completely distancing themselves from the Avengers arc of their personal journeys. Thus, in order to successfully complete another Avengers project, the MCU will have to create an individual repertoire of these new wave heroes if they are going to take the place of the original six.

Given the monumental success of the first four Avengers films, it will take a considerable amount of time to create a team as famous as the original, given that they have been the backbone of the Marvel cinematic universe for many years. Phase 4 was dedicated to healing characters with serious injuries and introducing new heroes to the spotlight, and all of these new characters will need to grow significantly before they are ready to become Avengers. Compared to Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, and the Hulk, “Avengers 5” probably won’t have the same impact as “Avengers 1-4” at this stage of the franchise.

Marvel’s decision to suspend development of Avengers 5 and instead channel its creative energy into the Thunderbolts team is probably the smartest thing the MCU can do right now. The Thunderbolts pretended to be comic book heroes and told the world that they were able to save him after the disappearance of the Avengers. Now that the Avengers are finally leaving the MCU, it’s time for the Thunderbolts to break in and make a name for themselves in a live action movie.

It is assumed that the filming of “Thunderbolts” will begin in 2023, which means that the project will most likely become part of the 5th phase of Marvel. There’s still quite a bit of time before Phase 4, so it’s unclear which characters the MCU plans to use in the upcoming movie. However, fans are already wondering which characters they will see.

KVM has already introduced some important members of the Thunderbolts, such as Baron Zemo, who returned during The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in a version that is more in line with his comic book counterpart. Taskmaster was also part of the Thunderbolts in the comics, and bringing her back could be exactly what Marvel needs to do to redeem her character after many fans felt let down during Black Widow. The Ghost, the character of Ant-Man and the Wasp, was also a Thunderer and could well return in a new film.

Finally, Marvel has finally accepted Deadpool and the Punisher as official MCU characters, both of whom are associated with the Thunderbolts in the comics. Taken together, all these characters give the impression that Marvel Studios has been working on the “Thunderbolts” storyline for years — and it may be so. Let’s hope that with such a shocking and popular comic book, the movie “Thunderbolts” will be able to match its written origin when it finally appears in theaters.