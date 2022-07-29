The Marvel cinematic Universe prequel about Spider-Man will destroy Tony Stark’s Legacy in the Marvel cinematic universe

A new report on the upcoming Marvel animated series “Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman” suggests that Tony Stark’s legacy in the MCU may be under threat. New official images were unveiled for the Freshman Year along with many new MCU projects at San Diego Comic Con 2022. Although this caused a huge expectation of the development of the Marvel animation studio and the future phases of the MCU, questions arose about the original setting of the series. announced as a prequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In November 2021, it was announced that Marvel Studios was developing an animated series “Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman” about the origin of Peter Parker from the MCU. It was only at Comic Con 2022 in San Diego that the series was scheduled for a release date in 2024, and patient fans finally received photos with characters from the series as a gift. These images include Peter Parker in various Spider-Man costumes, a new design for Daredevil (with the return of Charlie Cox) and an unexpected shot of Norman Osborn greeting Parker and Aunt May at their Queens apartment — a scene taken straight from the movie “Captain America: Civil War”. War, but with one huge character change that will have serious consequences for the MCU.

Avid viewers will remember this particular Civil War scene well, as it finally introduced Spider-Man’s friendly neighbor in the Marvel cinematic universe with acclaimed MCU hero Tony Stark, also known as Iron Man, who took the web under his wing. Between “Civil War” and “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” Stark’s influence on Peter Parker was obvious: Stark’s mentorship turned Parker into a mature and thoughtful superhero. Regardless, “Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman” seems set to show viewers a different origin of Spider-Man as Norman Osborn takes on the role of mentor, a choice that could destroy Tony Stark’s powerful legacy in the MCU.

Why is Marvel replacing Tony Stark with Norman Osborn?

Tony Stark’s presence has been felt in the Marvel cinematic universe from the very beginning. The arch of the armored billionaire’s character was perhaps one of the most elaborate, starting with his selfish beginning in “Iron Man” and ending with a sacrifice to save the universe in “Avengers: Finale” and included a tender father-son relationship with a teenage superhero Peter Parker. However, it seems that this role will be played by Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman, whose action can be assumed in another reality of the MCU multiverse.

Stark’s replacement by Norman Osborn in Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman is more comically and accurately reflects Spider-Man’s origins, but it will have a strange effect on Tony Stark’s legacy in the MCU. The arc of Peter Parker in the MCU is synonymous with Iron Man, it’s hard to imagine that Peter Parker would become such an experienced superhero without the guidance of his charismatic mentor, and vice versa, since Stark also learned a lot from a teenager. This means that if the “Freshman Year” ignores this and shows Parker rising to hero status without Stark, the late hero’s influence on the web will be seriously questioned.

With several new revelations made at Marvel Studios panels at San Diego Comic Con 2022, it’s clear that the MCU is delving deeper into the concept of the multiverse. Despite the fact that “Freshman Year” was originally supposed to give viewers an idea of the origin story of Spider-Man MCU, with which they are familiar, it seems that Marvel is developing the Disney+ series in a different direction and developing the idea of “Spider-Universes”. New footage and images of characters from “Spider-Man: The Year of the Freshman” are breathtaking, but it’s a pity that this story will be told at the expense of one of Marvel’s most famous superheroes.