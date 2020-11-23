The Marseillais: Next season’s shooting is canceled!

The rumor has been going around for a few days! The shooting of the next season of the Marseillais in Dubai is canceled! Is it true ?

In recent weeks, Internet users have learned that the filming of the next season of the Marseillais would begin very soon.

And for the first time, filming would be done in two parts. In Dubai, but also in Monaco. Obviously, this suits the candidates since many are those who already live there.

Jessica Thivenin, Thibault Garcia, Benji Samat, Maddy Burciaga. But also Julien and Manon Tanti, and the El Himer twins. Maeva Ghennam was also about to join her friends.

Only here, it could well be that the shooting of the Marseillais is canceled. This is what Maeva Ghennam announced on her Snapchat account.

Eh yes ! While packing her suitcases for her move to Dubai, she insinuated that the shoot would not take place. She also said she bought new clothes for nothing. She seemed very disappointed!

THE MARSEILLES: THE SHOOTING IS NO LONGER NEWS!

And that’s not all ! Blogger lesmarseillaisvsrdm5_ also shared a new post on his story. He then declares:

“The shooting of the Marseillais was just canceled a few hours ago and will be postponed to the beginning of January! It may therefore be that the broadcast of Princes and Princesses of Love 8 will be longer to fill the void of the Marseillais which was to be broadcast in April. But they will surely broadcast it in May ”.

The proof is indeed there, the production therefore postponed the shooting. One thing is certain, Internet users are very disappointed! Everyone was looking forward to the next season.

And this, even if the show of the Marseillais vs the rest of the world is not yet over.



