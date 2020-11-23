The Marseillais: Manon Marsault supports Milla

On her Instagram account, Manon Marsault (Les Marseillais) spoke to support Milla in her war with Mujdat! On social networks, Manon Marsault (Les Marseillais) spoke in support of Milla Jasmine. It must be said that the latter is in the midst of war with Mujdat on social networks. Fortunately, she can also count on her friends to support her.

This Saturday, November 21, Manon Marsault made several confidences on her Snapchat account. She also seemed very moved to see Milla Jasmine at its worst. Because of her affair with her ex-fiancé, Mujdat.

On her Snapchat account, Manon Marsault told Milla Jasmine: “My darling I miss you very much. Welcome to Dubai. We were talking about you with Julien a while ago “.

The young woman also added: “He was telling me why I hadn’t suggested that you spend a vacation at home. When you want you come! I wish you all the happiness in the world. To find true love one day.

MANON MARSAULT (LES MARSEILLAIS) WISHES THE BEST FOR MILLA JASMINE

Manon Marsault also continued: “A man at your level. A man who knows what he has in his hands … Especially not a gamer, a manipulator or anything like that no! “.

Finally, the reality TV contestant also revealed: “I wish you were with a real good guy (…) When you have a girlfriend it hurts to see her suffer. That’s why I really wish him to find his soul mate ”.

An adorable message that will not fail to please Milla Jasmine. It must be said that the latter fell from high in The Marseillais vs the rest of the World. Engaged to Mujdat, her love affair turned into a nightmare.

Fortunately, she can also count on the love and kindness of those close to her. Like for example the mother of Tiago and Angelina. Or even Illan!



