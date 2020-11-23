The Marseillais: Maeva Ghennam explains to Carla Moreau

On her Instagram account, the beautiful Maeva Ghennam shared a photo with Carla Moreau where she made him a beautiful declaration of love!

A few years ago, Maeva Ghennam joined the great adventure of the Marseillais. She therefore met the candidates but also Carla Moreau. The latter has also become one of her best friends.

This Saturday, November 21, Maeva Ghennam posted a new photo on her Instagram account, which did not fail to create a buzz. In fact, she appeared alongside Carla Moreau. To celebrate their 3 years of friendship.

Carla Moreau and Maeva Ghennam also posed with a blonde wig. Taking pictures of themselves, they also won unanimous support on the social network. Their fiery gaze has won over more than one!

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Maeva Ghennam also said: “You’ve been part of my life for 3 years now. 3 years that I know you. Because 3 years ago I also entered Australia in Brisbane. In the Marseille family ”.

JESSICA THIVENIN COMPLIMENTS MAEVA GHENNAM AND CARLA MOREAU ON INSTAGRAM

Maeva Ghennam also added: “I love you for life at our 3 years of friendship”. A pretty declaration of love that did not fail to please Kevin’s sweetheart. Indeed, Ruby’s mom responded.

Carla Moreau also responded under this photo: “I love you. At our 3 years ”. Another person commented on this photo. this is Jessica Thivenin. Much to everyone’s surprise, the latter complimented the two friends.

The reality TV candidate also confided: “Too beautiful both. I love “. Of course, the fans did not fail to react. Some did not hesitate to point out her gestures towards Carla Moreau in The Marseillais vs the Rest of the World.

Other fans seem happy that things have calmed down between Jessica Thivenin and Maeva Ghennam’s friend. Their stories seem to belong to the past!



