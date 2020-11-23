The Marseillais: Maeva Ghennam comes out of the silence

The former friends Maeva Ghennam and Alix are no longer friends. The Marseille candidate has therefore said a few words about their friendly breakup!

After celebrating the launch of her brand, Maeva Ghennam unfollowed Alix on her Instagram account. Obviously, Internet users noticed it right away.

Many people then thought that they were no longer friends. And they got it right! A few days ago, Alix therefore spoke for the first time about her relationship with the candidate of the Marseillais.

She said she still loved him, but had been at odds with her since the launch of Maeva’s brand. She explained that she was unable to come because she was taking her license.

“No matter what our differences with Maeva Ghennam, she will remain someone I love and who is in my heart. But we are not always on the same wavelength about certain things … Yes, there is a difference between her and me. We don’t talk to each other anymore, but it’s not a dirty thing. This is not an ego war, but whoever is at fault should call! ”

“It’s rare that I distance myself from people. But there were things that were said that I didn’t like, that were disrespectful. And this is not the first time ! ”

THE MARSEILLES: “I MISSED SHE TOO”

But yesterday, the bimbo of Marseillais therefore replied on Snapchat. She confirms that they are cold. And that she is angry with Alix who didn’t make an effort to come.

Especially since the license date for Benji’s ex had been canceled that day. The pretty brunette from Marseilles then declares: “I will be very honest with you. I resented Alix, because I really missed her. ”

“I was too sad because I missed her. When she lived in Marseille, we saw each other very often. And now since she’s not with Benji, we see each other a lot less. I missed her too much and until now I miss her. “



