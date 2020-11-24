The Marseillais: Adixia soon back in the next season?

This is news that will certainly delight more than one. Adixia could make a comeback in Les Marseillais for the next season!

Several years ago, the couple Paga (Les Marseillais) / Adixia made reality TV fans dream. The two lovebirds had even decided to get married. Unfortunately, they ended their relationship after a lot of cheating.

Indeed, during an adventure, Paga made a mistake. Adixia was unwilling to forgive him and the two decided to divorce. A terrible ordeal for the Marseillais who, despite everything, was still in love with his wife.

But after years of cold, it seems that Paga and Adixia have decided to reconcile. So fans are hopeful that they get back together. On the other hand, they were keen to make things clear about this possibility.

It’s no. The two exes don’t want to get back together. However, things can change very quickly in real life. Especially since the pretty blonde could well make her debut in the next Marseille season.

ADIXIA DOES NOT GIVE ITS RESPONSE ABOUT ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE MARSEILLES

In an interview with Sam Zirah, Adixia made some revelations about this rumor. And she was rather vague on the question. She said: “There is a side that tells me to do it”.

The reality TV contestant added, “Because we’re in a complicated situation and clearly I’m not living my best life. Maybe it would do me good to go. To change my mind. And let’s be clear, see my friends ”.

The young woman also revealed: “When I started doing TV, I was not in a relationship with Paga. I arrived on my own. He’s not just him in the story. Probably, I don’t know yet “.

Finally, the djette also concluded: “It will depend on how I will feel. Maybe, maybe not. I do not know. It will depend on me ”. To be continued !



