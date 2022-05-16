The market is green again! What is the latest situation with Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins?

The cryptocurrency market seems to have calmed down after the recent downturn. So much so that the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC), after falling to $26,700, continues to move at the level of $30,000 for some time.

On the other hand, altcoins are also trying to heal the wounds of the last drop. Here is the latest status and current levels in Bitcoin and altcoins.

Bitcoin (BTC) Rises Above $30,000

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, has fallen below the $30,000 level after a sharp drop in the last few days and dropped to the $26,700 mark.

After this fall, the market tried to recover a bit in recent days, but then the price dropped sharply again and fell below $30,000 again.

However, since today, BTC has started moving up, and the price has managed to rise above the $30,000 level again.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing the content, bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $30,350 with an increase of 2.77% over the past 24 hours.

What is the latest situation with altcoins?

Altcoins, which have suffered heavy losses due to the fall of the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, are trying to recover as Bitcoin begins an upward movement.

Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in the world by market volume, has fallen below $2,000 due to the drop that has been observed in recent days. In fact, with this decrease, the price touched the level of $ 1800.

However, later Ethereum managed to recapture this level and rise above $2,000 again.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing the content, Ethereum (ETH) continues to trade at $2,077, which is 3.26% more over the past 24 hours.

When we look at other cryptocurrencies in the top 10, the situation looks like this;

Binance Coin (BNB) continues to trade at $302, which is 4.38% more in the last 24 hours, Ripple (XRP) has increased by 3.23% by $ 0.43 in the last 24 hours, Cardano (ADA) has increased by 11.24% in the last 24 hours. It rose by $ 0.57, Solana (SOL) continues to trade at $ 55.75, which is 11.44% more in the last 24 hours, and Dogecoin (DOGE) by $ 0.09, which is 3.36% more in the last 24 hours.