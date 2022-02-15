The Market Has Turned Green Again! What is the Latest Situation in Bitcoin and Altcoins?

The cryptocurrency market has turned green again after the declines in the last few days. As the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin started an upward movement, many altcoins followed it.

Here is the current status and price information in Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins;

Bitcoin (BTC) Strikes Again

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, faced a sharp decline a while ago. With this decline, Bitcoin also fell below the $42,000 level. BTC traded at these levels for a while after this drop.

However, today, the price started to increase as the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin changed direction again. So much so that Bitcoin, which declined to $ 41,900 during the day, started a rapid increase.

With this increase that started in Bitcoin, the price managed to rise above $ 43,600. However, Bitcoin is currently facing significant resistance near $43,800.

According to experts, Bitcoin can continue its increase if it successfully breaks the $43,800 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near $44,850, above which the price could rise as high as the $45,500 resistance level.

As of the time of writing the content, Bitcoin continues to trade at $ 43,665, with an increase of 3.46% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Altcoins Follow BTC

With the price increase in the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, altcoins also started to increase again. Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, rose again above the critical level of $ 3,000 with this increase.

ETH, which was traded at the level of $ 2,800 the other day, managed to rise to the levels of $ 3.50 with the direction of the market.

The popular altcoin, which is currently on the rise, is trading at $3,044, up 6% in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing.

On the other hand, looking at other altcoins, it is seen that all cryptocurrencies in the top 10 are on the rise.

Binance Coin (BNB), the 3rd largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, has increased by 8.24% in the last 24 hours with the increase and is currently trading at $ 427. In addition, Ripple (XRP) has gained 4.22% in the last 24 hours and continues to trade at $0.8272.

In addition, when we look at the other cryptocurrencies in the top 10, Cardano (ADA) increased 3.52% in the last 24 hours to $1.07, Solana (SOL) increased 8.06% in the last 24 hours at $102.05, Terra (LUNA) increased 8% in the last 24 hours. It continues to trade at $55.07, up 4.77 percent, and Avalanche (AVAX) at $85.31, up 8.33% in the last 24 hours.