The map among us will be shown the 2020 Game Awards

The InnerSloth video game will show in depth the new scenario, the first image of which was already shown days ago. It will be one of the world firsts.

Among Us will show its long-awaited new map during the The Game Awards 2020 gala. Geoff Keighley, head and presenter of this massive awards ceremony for the best video games of the year, has confirmed through the social network Twitter that the title of InnerSloth will show a World Premiere on the night of Thursday, December 10-11, when all winners are announced.

Nominated for Best Mobile Game and Best Multiplayer, the unique title of the American studio has managed to be relevant enough in the market to capture all eyes in the awards ceremony with the highest expectations of the season. At the moment there are no more details beyond that confirmed by InnerSloth itself, so we have to wait.

For now, we know that this scenario is located in a kind of flying vehicle that is soaring through the skies. The image published on December 18 shows the main cabin, a protective glass and other details typical of the control room, together with two characteristic characters from Among Us. In a few days we will leave doubts.

Among Us already has more than 200 million players

That Among Us is already one of the names of the year 2020 in the video game sector is something that cannot be denied. The title accumulates more than 200 million players and is nominated for awards not only in The Game Awards, but also in other competitions where it has been allowed to nominate video games that have not necessarily been published this year -Among Us did it in 2018-, rather they have become a phenomenon during this season.

While the studio updates the game with new features such as anonymous voting or anti-cheat measures, in this article we explain how to play and download the game on PC.



