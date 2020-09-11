The mansion where Rihanna secretly lived

The mansion that the Barbadian interpreter Rihanna had in London, England, is in search of a new owner, when it is known that it is for sale.

The property, located in the St. John’s Wood Park area, was the artist’s home for about a year, but she kept it a secret for a long time, so her fans found out long after that they had her as a neighbor. .

According to various reports, the 6,332-square-foot house did not belong to the Caribbean, but she simply rented it for $ 92,000 per month.

The mansion is being sold furnished, so the new owners will be able to enjoy the same furniture used by the “Umbrella” interpreter during her stay in the area.

Although it will be officially on the market until Monday, it is already known that the five-story home will have a starting value of $ 41 million.

“The magnificent house in St. John’s Wood Park is perfect for a musician, businessman or politician. It is one of the most important houses to go on the market in recent years, “said Gary Hersham in an interview with Yahoo Finances UK.

The property has all the luxuries we can imagine. Among its rooms is a chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining room with fireplace and space for 14 people, two living rooms with fireplace, eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, study, bar, wine cellar, gym, elevator, parking for 10 vehicles and two entire floors for entertaining.

The master suite is located on the first floor and is equipped with a queen bed, living room, double walk-in closets, and bathroom with steam shower and sauna.

As for the exteriors, the property has a terrace with various outdoor furniture and a garden that is 126 feet deep and 130 feet wide.

In addition to all this, the new owners will be able to build a second mansion with a maximum size of 16 thousand square feet, since they already have authorization from the authorities to carry out this project.



