The mansion she almost lost because of Covid-19.

The Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, 48, joined the endless list of people who have been severely affected by the crisis caused by Covid-19, to such an extent that she was on the verge of losing the luxurious mansion she has in the city of Los Angeles.

The famous “Queen of the South” confessed the above during a meeting she had with the media in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, where she traveled because she was invited to participate in the “Filma en Jalisco” project.

There she shared that the lack of work led her to contemplate the possibility of getting rid of her exclusive property, since due to the lack of economic income, she could not afford the expenses that a residence of such magnitudes brought her.

That is how she decided to transform herself and innovate with the creation of the online version of her monologue ‘I’m OKate’, in which she makes fun of the troubles she has gotten into in recent years.

The property in question is located at 2090 Sunrise Hill Drive within the prestigious MountainGate Country Club.

Kate acquired that residence in 2010 and its current value would be around $ 2.5 million.

It has four bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, among other rooms.

Outside it has a large terrace, with a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a spa area and large gardens that are enjoyed day and night by its inseparable dog.

The views from the mansion are simply spectacular, being surrounded by large trees and green gardens.



