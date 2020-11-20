The mansion of Ximena Duque, including a golf course.

A few months ago we let you know that Ximena Duque and Jay Adkins had bought a very nice mansion in the city of Miami, which they boasted when they still did not adapt it to their tastes and needs.

Over the months, the ‘La Fan’ actress has been showing us the modifications she has made to it, which included the installation of new cabinets and even a golf course in her extensive garden.

Through a series of videos that she shared, through Instagram Stories, the businesswoman also proudly showed us her small field and the taste that her daughter Luna already has for this sport.



