The Mandalorian: will it have a third season?

On the occasion of the premiere of the second season, many fans are wondering if there will be a third season of The Mandalorian and when it will arrive.

This October 30, Season 2 of The Mandalorian opens on Disney +, a total of eight new episodes – you can find out the release schedule for all the chapters here – that will continue the adventures of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in their goal. Now, will there be a third season? The answer is yes. Let’s take a look at everything we know for now.

The Mandalorian will have Season 3: all details confirmed

In an interview with Variety, this past October 15 Pedro Pascal (main actor of the series) and Jon Favreau (producer) confirmed to the North American media their plans for the future with this successful series as a Star Wars spin-off. Favreau, also showrunner, assured that the production of Season 3 will begin “before the end of the year”; that is, before the end of 2020.

That does not mean that we are going to see the episodes of Season 3 of The Mandalorian in the short term, since the interview did not reveal details about the broadcast date, so we cannot provide more information in that regard. The only thing they said is that things are “within the deadlines” set for the start of that production.

As an additional contribution, although this does not have to mean anything, the start of Season 1 began airing on Disney + on November 12, 2019 in the United States; March 24, 2020 in Spain. There has been a year between the two seasons, practically, so it is not unreasonable to think that Season 3 will be asked, approximately, until autumn 2021. Soon we will leave doubts.

There is no doubt about the success of The Mandalorian and the success of Disney +, which after making these synergies with productions that were even initially planned to be broadcast in theaters, have managed to increase the number of subscribed members to more than 60.5 millions, a real outrage.

But now what we have to do is enjoy Season 2, whose first episode is now available; a season that will include “more characters”, stories, script twists and scenes that allow us to enjoy the exciting universe of Star Wars.



