The Mandalorian: surprise for the cast of Mark Hamill

Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) appearance at the end of season 2 of The Mandalorian was a surprise to the cast, according to what Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, told during a recent interview.

According to the actress, everyone was taken by surprise on the day of filming. “I started to discover that this would happen when I was in makeup,” she revealed, explaining that in the initial scripts there was no mention of the character’s participation. “Everyone who worked on The Mandalorian is insane, like insane Star Wars fans,” she commented.

The end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian was concluded with Luke Skywalker coming to the rescue, just as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his allies were about to be crushed by the Dark Troopers aboard Moff Gideon’s light cruiser (Giancarlo Esposito).

However, as the series takes place in a period in which Luke is still young, shortly after Return of the Jedi, released in 1983, the series team needed to use computer graphics to reconfigure the character’s appearance in Max Lloyd-Jones, who served as a body double for Hamill.

Mark Hamill thanks participation in The Mandalorian

Luke’s original interpreter admitted that he was surprised that his cameo had not been marred by leaks. “The fact that we were able to keep my involvement [in the series] a secret for over a year, without leaks, is a miracle,” he shared on his social networks.

Hamill also publicly thanked Jon Favreau, as well as quoting Dave Filoni for giving him a chance to return as Luke after the end of the new Star Wars trilogy. “Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given,” he wrote.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are available on Disney +.