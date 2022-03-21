The Mandalorian Signs Christopher Lloyd, The Mythical Doc Brown From Back To The Future

The Mandalorian: The successful Star Wars series for Disney+ adds a new and iconic actor to its extensive cast in a role as yet unknown; no release date yet. The Mandalorian, the successful and popular Star Wars series for Disney+, adds an iconic new name to its already extensive cast. This is Christopher Lloyd, the mythical Doc Brown of the film saga Back to the Future, who becomes part of the Star Wars universe in a role, for now, unknown. This is how the medium The Hollywood Reporter picks it up, announcing such a curious addition to a third season of The Mandalorian that for now it does not have a release date.

Which Star Wars character will Christopher Lloyd be?

For now, the role that Lloyd will play in the third season of The Mandalorian is unknown, although from The Hollywood Reporter they assure that he will be a guest star in the series in a non-recurring role, with what will most likely be a character that we will see in a single episode, as happened with Michael Biehn (Terminator, Aliens) in the fifth chapter of the second season (The Jedi), in which he played Lang, lieutenant of Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth.

For now, little is known about an enigmatic third season of The Mandalorian that is currently filming in California, again, starring Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, whose ending opened many for new adventures. of Command.

Given the possibility that the new episodes of The Mandalorian arrive later this year on Disney +, before we can enjoy another long-awaited Star Wars series as Obi-Wan Kenobi, again with Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Anakin/Darth Vader, years after the end of Episode III.

Let’s remember that before enjoying the third season of The Mandalorian it is necessary to see The Book of Boba Fett so as not to get lost in the plot.