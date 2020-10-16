The Mandalorian series could turn into a movie!

It’s no secret that Star Wars fans, at least former series fans, are not that happy with the final trio. While The Mandalorian series, which is the best Star Wars production to come out recently, was counting days for the second season, there were explanations that brightened the movie hopes.

The Mandalorian series is on its way to becoming a Star Wars movie

The lead actor of the series, Pedro Pascal, whose face we can see in the last episode of the first season, said in an interview that he was excited about the transformation of the series into a movie. The actor has some concerns, saying he is curious about what this production will look like on the screen.

It is obvious how Disney made mistakes about the Star Wars movie. Pascal, on the other hand, is afraid of not being able to reflect this energy they caught in the TV series. Still, he thinks the team is very successful and they are ready for cinema experience.

The producer of the series, Jon Favreau, announced that the differences between the series and the movie are closed, but they are working for the movie experience for The Mandalorian series. For the time being, the fans’ countdown continues for Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

The series will begin airing on Disney Plus on October 30. As you know, Disney Plus, unlike Netflix, prefers to stream one episode every week. In the meantime, in addition to the character we know from Boba Fett movies, Ahsoka Tano, one of the important characters of the Clone Wars animation, is expected to appear in the series.

In the third season of the series, Favreau said that they wanted to start shooting before this year ends. What are your expectations for The Mandalorian season 2? Do you think the next Star Wars movie should take place in the universe with the Mandalorian character? We are waiting your comments.



