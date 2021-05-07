The Mandalorian: Season 3 Will Have More Use of The Force, Says Producer

The Mandalorian: On May 4, Dave Filoni, executive producer on The Mandalorian, who also worked on The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch, gave an interview to Good Morning America in honor of the special holiday.

During the conversation, Filoni was asked if he could reveal any information about the third season of The Mandalorian. As expected, he said that he would not divulge much, but said that there will be many new adventures and that the Force will be very present, as well as having said that he is working on Boba Fett’s Book.

He said, “Oh, this one is complicated, you know I don’t like to get into those answers without Jon [Favreau] here. It’s exciting, we’re both working on it, we’re working on Boba Fett now, so there are a lot of new adventures coming. to be careful, I can’t say anything specific, but I think the Force will be strong in the season. Let’s just say that ”.

While the new episodes of The Mandalorian and the debut of The Boba Fett Book do not arrive, Lucasfilm continues to launch new productions on Disney +. The Bad Batch had its debut this week, and currently has a score of 96% of critics and 97% of the audience on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition, during the Disney Investor Day broadcast in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a number of new projects. She shared that the two new Disney + shows, Ahsoka and Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, will talk a lot with The Mandalorian. She also confirmed a new Star Wars movie, still untitled, by director Taika Waititi, and revealed that Hayden Christensen will be in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The event also featured a small teaser of the prequel to Rogue One series, called Andor.

The 3rd season of The Mandalorian has no confirmed release date yet.