The Mandalorian season 3: what to expect from the series?

After showing eight more electrifying episodes, expectations for a 3rd season of The Mandalorian on Disney + are high. Several events launched at the end of the season made viewers imagine several creative possibilities for the development of what lies ahead.

But after all, what can the audience expect from the next episodes of the series?

Events that marked the end of season 2 of The Mandalorian

To end his second wave of episodes, a bold rescue mission put Mando (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and the rest of his crew face to face with the evil Igno Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). It is worth remembering that throughout the season he had tried to capture Grogu for nefarious purposes.

With a fight full of dangers in this galaxy so, so far, we saw the arrival of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) as a true Jedi Master, putting an end to Gideon’s forces once and for all. However, Luke’s arrival is somewhat uncomfortable, as it may indicate the end of some cycles in the series.

Most likely, right at the beginning of season 3, we will have a stop in the protagonist’s homeland. This is due to a promise he had made to Bo-Katan about fighting for his cause in exchange for helping rescue Baby Yoda. That way, it would be very legitimate for him to be there.

What to expect from season 3 of The Mandalorian?

One of the conflicts that may be developed in the next episodes is related to the power of Darksaber. According to some explanations by Gideon at the end of season 2, the blade can only be obtained through battle. That way, Bo-Katan would have to fight Mando if he wanted to rule Mandalore again – even if the weapon was offered to him.

Even though this is still uncertain, as it would involve reviewing the past of Darksaber’s succession in other productions, the plot would add many tensions to be resolved in season 3. Will these characters become enemies in the future?