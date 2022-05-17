The Mandalorian Season 3: What Luke said about Yoda’s return in this series

Thanks to a speech that Luke Skywalker said in the last season of The Book of Boba Fett, it would have an impact on The Mandalorian, as it could mean great signs for Grogu and a possible return of several characters such as Master Yoda in installment number 3 of this series. fiction that Disney + brings for all fans.

When Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) appeared in episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett it represented a high point in this series, which was not well appreciated by the public and even this cameo could have served to lift the audience a bit.

Luke’s surprise return saw the Jedi Master train Grogu in the ways of the Force before presenting him with a profound choice: abandon all emotional attachments and continue training as a Jedi, or return to the care of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and forsake the path. Jedi. This crossroads was revealed in the last scene of the last chapter when it became clear that the link between the Mandalorian and Grogu was more powerful than they imagined.

This is how the foundling returned to Din Djarin just in time to save Mos Espa from a bloodthirsty Rancor, ensuring that The Book of Boba Fett kept its full cast and thus guarantee a possible second season. Following this decision, viewers reasonably thought that Grogu had abandoned the Jedi path for good.

However, Luke hints at another way for Grogu to develop his full knowledge of the Force, which would mean a possible return of other beloved Star Wars characters in The Mandalorian season 3 such as Master Yoda and Luke himself.

At one point while supervising Grogu’s training, Luke tells Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), “It’s more like he’s remembering than I’m teaching him.” This presumably means that Grogu has already received substantial instruction in the ways of the Force, and by simply remembering this, he can continue to grow as a Jedi through future seasons of The Mandalorian.

In Master Yoda’s history it is said that he spent over 800 years training countless generations of Jedi, so there is a high probability that Grogu was once his student. In fact, in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, “The Jedi”, with Grogu visibly reacting when Yoda is mentioned by name. Flashbacks to Yoda’s lessons would represent a natural step in Grogu’s character development. This reference to the mythical character increased the Star Wars nostalgia that helped make The Mandalorian a worldwide mega-success and the fandom is already impatiently waiting for the next season.