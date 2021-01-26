“The Mandalorian” Season 3 to begin filming in April

Din Djarin’s return looks like it won’t be any soon, we’ll have to be patient as his filming begins in April

There has been quite a buzz around “The Mandalorian” season 2 , especially in regards to what it set up for both the main show and its spin-off “The Book of Boba Fett . ” It was recently revealed that Mando will not be ending anytime soon and the start of filming for season 3.

JUST NOW: "The Mandalorian" season 3 will begin shooting on April 5, 2021 –> https://t.co/QKFta5N5vf pic.twitter.com/oEWBm8KGCl — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) January 26, 2021

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance , the season 3 of “The Mandalorian ” has a current start date of l April 5 and will be filmed in Los Angeles.

Now of course that could be delayed due to pandemic-related reasons, but for now things seem to be on the right track and that should do Star Wars pretty well.

The season 2 of Mandalorian made a big impression on fans as it overtook “Game of Thrones” as the most – pirated 2020. That ended a seven – year career”Game of Thrones” and also surpassed “The Boys,” “Westworld,” “Vikings,” “Star Trek: Picard,” and more.

Regarding season 3 , we don’t know much more about the next episodes, although thanks to the cast and crew members we know that the creator Jon Favreau has evidently been working on season 3 for months.

The Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett” are scheduled for release in Disney + soon.