The Mandalorian: Season 3 gets Disney + premiere date

The Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian, is still in season 2 on Disney +, however Disney has already confirmed the release date for the new part of the series. The date set for the arrival of the 3rd season of The Mandalorian to streaming is December 2021.

The announcement was made yesterday (10), during Disney 2020 Investor Day, an event focused on spreading the company’s news to current and future shareholders, but, of course, the public was also very excited by the revelation of the next productions of company.

In April 2020, Disney had already announced that it was working on pre-production for Season 3, with Jon Favreau writing the scripts for the new episodes and with the production team developing the visual concepts of the scenarios and creatures that will be present on Din’s journey. Djarin the Mando and his little partner Grogu, popularly known as Baby Yoda.

The increasingly expanded Star Wars universe

In addition to revealing the release date for season 3 of The Mandalorian, the event was a big deal for Star Wars fans.

Disney announced several new productions in the franchise, including a new film directed by Patty Jenkins, entitled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, and several other series for Disney +, like the spin-off Ahsoka, focused on Jedi Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian, and the productions Rangers of The New Republic, Andor, The Alcolyte, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lando, and the anime Star Wars Visions, the first of the franchise.

The 2nd season of The Mandalorian is shown on streaming Disney +



