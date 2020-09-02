The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Date Announced

The expected date has been announced for The Mandalorian fans, who have been waiting for news about the release of the second season for a long time. The Mandalorian official Twitter account announced the release date of the series.

The second season release date of The Mandalorian, the production that has locked many people on the screen, whether they are familiar with the Star Wars universe or not, has been officially shared since its first release. With the sharing made from The Mandalorian official Twitter account, the curiosity of all the fans was also satisfied.

The series, which aired the last episode of the first season on December 27, 2019, at the end of last year, will meet with its fans very soon. The Mandalorian Twitter account announced that the series will air on Disney + on October 30, 2020. The tweet posted for the announcement featured a visual of Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

The drama was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards

The Mandalorian, one of the biggest steps in strengthening Disney +’s platform, was also one of Disney’s first special series. The series, which gained a considerable fan base in a very short time, was nominated in 15 categories in Emmy awards.

In addition to Emmy nominations, The Mandalorian, which came to the fore many times before the release date was announced, added different names to the cast. It has been announced that Deadwood’s star Timothy Olyphant will also be added to the series, while Boba Fett is among the returning names. For now, if we bring together the claims and facts, we can say that we have a list of players.

Cast of the Mandalorian Season 2

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian / Din Djarin

Gina Carano – Cara Dune

Carl Weathers – Greef Crow

Giancarlo Esposito – Moff Gideon

Michael Biehn (rumor)

Temuera Morrison – Boba Fett (rumor)

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka Tano (rumor)

Katee Sackhoff – Bo-Katan Kryze (rumor)

Timothy Olyphant – Cobb Vanth (rumor)



