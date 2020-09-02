The Mandalorian season 2: Disney

The streaming service Disney + announced that the 2nd season of The Mandalorian will be launched on October 30th, bringing new adventures for the Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, alongside the Child, popularly known as Baby Yoda.

In February of this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger had already anticipated that the new season of the series would premiere in October. Now, we also had the confirmation of the debut day.

The production of the new season was not delayed due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, as the recordings started in November 2019 and ended in March this year, before the interruption that affected several other series and films.

The 2nd season of The Mandalorian should go deeper into the history of Darksaber, the legendary weapon from the Star Wars universe that appeared to be wielded by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of the 1st season.

Katee Sackhoff will join the series to play the character Bo-Katan Kryze, who has a very close history with Darksaber. The character had previously appeared in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, being voiced by Katee herself.

Rosario Dawson will also join the series as (probably) Ahsoka Tano. Michael Biehn, Temuera Morrison and Timothy Olyphant also join the cast in the new season.

The 3rd season of The Mandalorian is already under development by Disney Plus



