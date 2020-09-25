The Mandalorian Season 2 Date: October 2020

Received with initial skepticism following the recent – and divisive – final Star Wars trilogy based on the Skywalkers, The Mandalorian not only exceeded their expectations, but has become the flagship of the young Disney + VOD service. The series, based on one of the most iconic characters in the universe created by George Lucas – and who debuted not in the Empire Strikes Back, but in the delusional Star Wars Christmas special – is finally returning with its second season.

But there is more:

Chosen for Glory

October 9

Based on the book by Tom Wolfe and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Warner Bros, National Geographic’s Chosen for Glory narrates in its 8 episodes the North American space program that culminated with the arrival of man on the Moon, converted into what we could call as first reality show in the USA starring the astronauts of the Mercury program and the mythical ‘Mercury 7, the first astronauts, who overnight became the prototypes of USA heroes and true icons in American society, which sought regain the prestige lost when the Soviets outstripped them in the space program.

The Mandalorian, season 2

30th of October

Just in time for Halloween, the best-known Mandalorian in the Star Wars universe returns. And also persecuted, because the bounty hunter must continue to save his neck – and that of the iconic Baby Yoda – during the time of wars and fights that followed the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The first chapter will premiere on October 30, and we will have a new episode per week.

Films

Clouds

October 16

17-year-old Zach Sobiech captured people’s hearts when his original song “Clouds” debuted and instantly became a viral sensation in 2012. In the new Disney + original movie Clouds, set to premiere on Friday, October 16, We will see the life of Sobiech (Fin Argus), a fun-loving high school student with raw musical talent who lives with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

And how he triumphed despite adversity by writing the song that catapulted him to fame alongside his best friend and songwriting partner, Sammy (Sabrina Carpenter).

Once upon a time there was a snowman

October 23

Turned into one of the mega-successes of Disney’s recent years, the Frozen saga already has two films released and short films like the one that Disney + subscribers will be able to see from October 23, in which the origins of one will be narrated. of the protagonists of the franchise: Olaf, the snowman fan of summer.



