The Mandalorian season 2: air date of all episodes

Disney + has everything ready for the premiere of the long-awaited second season of The Mandalorian. We review the date of the eight episodes.

It’s here. The wait is over: The Mandalorian premieres its second season on Disney + this October 30. The chain of series and movies on demand is already known as an international success capable of capturing the attention of millions of viewers, who subscribed in its day due to the amount of promises for the future. One of them, this spin-off of Star Wars, a series with high production values ​​that continues from this Friday the adventures of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda with 8 episodes.

All the episodes of The Mandalorian – Season 2

Unlike other productions of chains such as Netflix or Amazon, which have sometimes released all the episodes at once, Disney + has preferred to stagger a one-week periodicity between chapters, so that this weekend there will be no marathons for anyone. On October 30 we will only be able to see one episode, while on November 6 the confrontation will be broadcast, the name that has been given to Chapter 2 of Season 2.

Let’s take a look at the list of chapters with their release dates. It should be said that the calendar is completely spoiler-free, so you can rest assured; No plot aspects are revealed nor are clues given about deaths or aspects that could ruin the viewing experience.

Chapter 1: The Search – October 30, 2020

Chapter 2: The Confrontation – November 6, 2020

Chapter 3: The Bounty – November 13, 2020

Chapter 4: The Republic – November 20, 2020

Chapter 5: The Loyalist – November 27, 2020

Chapter 6: The Sorcerer – December 4, 2020

Chapter 7: The Return – December 11, 2020

Chapter 8: The Empire – December 18, 2020

What time will each episode air? In principle, they will always be unlocked for viewing at 08:00 AM (CET), that is, first thing in the morning, peninsular time in Spain.



