The Mandalorian: Leaked Images and Funko Pop!

The second season of The Mandalorian, the celebrated Disney + exclusive Star Wars series, opens on October 30 and after its first and spectacular trailer, we can now see what some of its main characters will look like, all through promotional images leaked figures and a series of Funko Pop! that offer some clues from this new batch of episodes.

Aspects of the protagonists of the series

Thus, several portals and Twitter accounts have echoed a series of images and photographs that reveal the appearances and aspects of many of the protagonists of the imminent second season of The Mandalorian. So much so, that we can already see how some of the characters that will have more presence in this new batch of chapters will look like, such as Moff Gideon (main villain), Cara Dune, Greef Karga, Mythrol or Mortar Trooper, all through their own promotional images.

On the other hand, new Funko Pop figures have come to light! that also advance details of the characters of season 2, such as Cara Dune herself, a Gamorrean soldier, Mythrol or a diorama of The Child (popularly known as Baby Yoda) next to an egg container, an object that we could already intuit in the Last trailer in the scene where Mando and El Niño arrive at the docks.

The second season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney + on October 30, with the premiere of one chapter per week and a total of eight episodes. For now, little is known about the synopsis of this season 2, although it will pick up the final events of the first season in which Mando refuses to return to the business of the bounty hunters, carrying El Niño after facing Moff Gideon.



