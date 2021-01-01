The Mandalorian is the most pirated series of 2020, according to an annual analysis by TorrentFreak, which considers the total volume of torrent downloads for episodes of all television programs. However, the website points out that this illegal form of consumption represents a small portion of the entire scenario. This is because many users watch productions on other types of services and websites, whose statistics do not report the viewing numbers.

The Disney + series based on the Star Wars universe is the first to dethrone the “legacy” of Game of Thrones, which until its last season dominated the most pirated production group. Second on the current list is Prime Video’s The Boys, followed by HBO’s Westworld. Check out the full ranking:

TorrentFreak points out that the trio of most downloaded series are available on different streaming platforms, indicating a possible scenario of fragmentation in the entertainment industry. After all, for the public to watch these titles, it is necessary to subscribe to three different services, which generates a considerable cost and explains part of the problem of piracy.

The Mandalorian has gained even more popularity in the new wave of episodes full of references to the saga – including characters beloved by fans – and recently it was elected the most relevant franchise today. The success produced by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau made Disney + renew the saga for the third season.

The service is also guaranteed by three new derived live action series, which must design a crossover, The Book of Boba Fett, with Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen; besides Ahsoka, a title centered on the former apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, lived by Rosario Dawson; and Rangers of the New Republic, with no details yet revealed.



