The Mandalorian: Hot Toys Launches Collectible by Luke Skywalker

The Mandalorian: Hot Toys, a maker of collectibles, released the first images of the dolls inspired by the second season of The Mandalorian and it is clear that the great surprise of the series could not be left out. Young Luke Skywalker, who appeared in the last episode of the season, will win his own collectible.

The doll features its green LED lightsaber and fellow Grogu. “The Mandalorian final season finale has excited Star Wars fans everywhere with the shocking appearance of Luke Skywalker, battling the Dark Troopers™ squad with ease! in Tatooine™, he became one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known,” says the official product description.

The collectible will be available for pre-order in North America for US$330 (about RS 1,715 at current price)

Last episode special

With the success of Luke’s appearance in the last episode, Disney decided to release a special recounting the process and technologies used by the production to bring Skywalker back. Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian debuts August 25th on Disney+.