The Mandalorian: Here’s why Gina Carano was fired from the Disney+ series

In February 2021 it was confirmed that Gina Carano, a former mixed martial arts fighter who has become a recognizable face in the action and sci-fi genres over the years, had been fired from The Mandalorian. A Lucasfilm spokesperson reportedly confirmed that the actress was not only cut from the first live-action Star Wars series, but that she will no longer be considered or offered employment at Lucasfilm in the future. The decision came after she continued to share statements on social media that Lucasfilm found “abhorrent.”

Gina Carano appeared throughout many episodes of The Mandalorian’s first and second seasons, assisting Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin in searching for him to reunite Grogu with other Jedi. Audiences were originally impressed by the actress’ introduction to the Star Wars universe, with many enjoying the strong presence she brought to the series as a former Rebel shock trooper turned bounty hunter.

But the star’s penchant for expressing her political views online, no matter how divisive or offensive those views may be, caused many Mandalorian fans to urge Lucasfilm to fire her. The controversial publications of the actress began to annoy producers and fans, who began the harassment to get the dismissal and elimination of The Mandalorian.

At the time, Lucasfilm had already taken note of Carano’s damaging presence on social media, but her post implying that Republicans are being harmed in the same way that Jews were harmed in Nazi-era Germany was the point. of rupture. After all the inconvenience, the studio issued a statement announcing her dismissal.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. However, her social media posts that denigrate people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.” .

Along with her departure from the Star Wars series, Gina Carano was also dropped by her talent agency, UTA, due to the offensive nature of the comments she made online. But this did not start here, for several months before her dismissal, fans of Star Wars and The Mandalorian have come together to request the dismissal of the controversial actress.

Sources explained that Lucasfilm executives had been planning for about “two months” to fire the actress, and that the posts were just “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” The outlet also revealed that Lucasfilm intended to announce a spin-off series of her character, but those plans were dropped following her firing. The only question that remains to be asked is whether Lucasfilm will choose to scrap the character entirely or switch to another actor in the role before The Mandalorian season 3. For now, Gina Carano is done in the Star Wars universe.