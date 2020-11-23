‘The Mandalorian’ gets Google augmented reality app

This Monday (23), Google brought news to fans of The Mandalorian series, from Disney +: in a partnership with Lucasfilm, Google is making the first season’s Augmented Reality (AR) experience available for its Google Pixel smartphone. 5G and selected 5G Android phones.

Lived in the fantastic universe of Star Wars, after the end of the Empire and the creation of a new Republic, the story of The Mandalorian takes place in a galaxy in transition, after a great war. In a troubled environment, the Mandalorian and the Child (the “Baby Yoda”) face enemies and gather allies.

“The Mandalorian AR Experience” puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following in the footsteps of Mando and the Child himself. You can explore the world of the series, interact with the characters in AR and capture your favorite moments to share with friends.

How The Mandalorian was recreated for mobile

In order to produce an entirely original experience, Google, Disney and Lucasfilm worked together to enable a next generation AR application optimized for 5G devices. The teams worked together to make the models both hyper-realistic and fun.

Using the ARCore software development kit from Google, which allows the creation of augmented reality applications, scenes were created that interact with the environment and respond to the user’s surroundings. The most surprising thing, however, is that if you search, you will discover and unlock various effects based on your actions.

All this movement is facilitated by the new ARCore Depth API, the Google interface that releases the occlusion option, considered a historical landmark in AR, as it allows a perfect blend with physical objects and delivers an immersive experience for the user.

The list of compatible devices is available on the Google website.



