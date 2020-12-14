The Mandalorian: Disney sets a date for its third season

The popular Disney + exclusive Star Wars series is already scheduled to premiere in late 2021, coinciding with next year’s Christmas season.

The Mandalorian, the popular Disney + exclusive Star Wars series, already has a confirmed premiere window for its season 3, information that arrives through Collider when the last episode of the current second season is still missing to premiere, scheduled for the next Friday. Thus, the third season of The Mandalorian will not arrive on the well-known Disney streaming platform until Christmas 2021, on a specific day yet to be announced, a date somewhat later than what the series is accustomed to in its first two seasons.

Season 3 will run until 2022

Thus, if we take into account that the third season will not be released until Christmas, it seems clear that a good part of its episodes will be released on Disney + during the first weeks of 2022, thus being the first season of the series to premiere one year and end at following. All this due to the delays caused by the global pandemic situation due to the coronavirus, since although the filming was finished just before the different states of confinement around the world, the post-production of the new episodes has suffered a slight delay , which has led to this unprecedented opening window in The Mandalorian.

The information shared by the Collider medium has already been confirmed by Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, so it seems certain that Star Wars fans will spend Christmas 2021 accompanied by Grogu, Mando and the rest of the characters from such a successful series .

Recall that a few months ago, the actor Giancarlo Esposito (the evil imperial Moff Gideon in the series) already assured that the third season of The Mandalorian would begin to give clearer answers about its main argument, also ensuring that at least there will be a fourth season .



