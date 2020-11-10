The Mandalorian: Disney + series to appear on open TV

Star Wars fans, get ready: The Mandalorian is coming to Brazil! And the best part is that the series premiere will happen sooner than expected, since Rede Globo, in partnership with Disney Plus, will show the first episode on open TV hours before the launch of the platform in Brazil.

According to the Ministry of Justice website, the open channel will present a 40-minute projection on Monday, November 16.

The original production created directly for streaming takes place within the Star Wars universe and follows in the footsteps of a mandalorian bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal, known for his work on Narcos and Game of Thrones. The series already has a full season and the chapters of the second part are being released weekly on the Disney Plus platform.

The arrival of Disney + in Brazil

The novelty is arriving in the Brazilian lands in a very innovative way: the secret to win the hearts of fans of the most famous mouse in the world is to offer discounts on subscriptions during the pre-sale.

In addition, it is possible to purchase the platform in special combos made in partnership with Globoplay and also with Amazon Prime Video, as well as win free months using other services already stabilized in Brazilian territory, such as Mercado Livre.

The subscription after the launch can be made in an annual plan of R $ 279.90 or R $ 27.90 per month. The catalog features classic titles such as The Little Mermaid and Alice in Wonderland, original productions and also content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, belonging to the Disney group.



