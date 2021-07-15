The Mandalorian: Disney+ Series Gets 24 Emmy 2021 Nominations

The Mandalorian series, made available by Disney+, tops the list of nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards. There were 24 nominations, including the Best Drama Series award. Netflix’s The Crown also won 24 nominations and will compete with the Star Wars universe for one of the most coveted awards of the night.

In 2020, the Star Wars-derived series took home 5 awards, including Best Photography, Best Visual Effect and Best Production Design. At the time, there were 15 nominations.

The awards ceremony will be held on September 19 in Los Angeles. Comedian Cedric, The Entertainer, known as The Neighbourhood, will host the show.

In addition to the award nomination for Best Drama Series, O Mandalorian was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Other nomination highlights include the Disney+ miniseries WandaVision with 23 nominations and the Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso with 2 nominations.

In the battle between streaming platforms, newcomer to Brazil HBO Max stays ahead of the competition: its productions earned 130 Emmy Awards nominations, followed by Netflix, with 129 nominations. Disney+ got 71 nominations – with highlights for The Mandalorian, WandaVision and the film adaptation of the musical Hamilton. More discreet, Apple TV+ appears on the list with 34 nominations, Hulu with 25 and Amazon Prime Video with just 18 nominations.

