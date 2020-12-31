“The Mandalorian (Disney +): Hamill is proud of his looks! “

Disney + managed to get an actor of choice for the cast of The Mandalorian. Something that did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the fans …

A Star Wars star got her cameo in Disney + ‘s flagship series. Indeed, The Mandalorian put Mark Hamill in the spotlight. The latter seems rather proud of his return to the Star Wars universe.

The unconditional fans did not miss it, after all! Yes, in the last episodes, a star star actor has appeared.

If we remember the outcome of the last few episodes well, an important character has appeared. Disney + gave us Luke Skywalker on a silver platter.

So it was Max Lloyd-Jones who played the role of the young Jedi in the 8th episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian. Of course, the original was not far off!

Yes, Mark Hamill, interpreter of Luke in the first 3 episodes of Star Wars (at least episodes IV, V and VI) was entitled to his moment of glory.

Moment that he had also teased on the Web with a tweet of the most telling. “Have you seen anything cool on TV lately?” “.

THE MANDALORIAN: THE DISNEY + SERIES HAS A GUEST STAR OF CHOICE!

He was of course referring to his cameo in the hit Disney + series. He’s proud of it, and he’s right, given his fame of the past.

The following day, the star of The Mandalorian congratulated himself on his performance. “The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year […] is nothing short of a miracle.”

Miracle that was worth the detour, after all. We can say that Disney + has done so hard as we did not expect him, who played a mythical hero of the late 70s.

A true monument of pop culture, Mark Hamill was able to make his contribution. A real feast for the eyes.



