The Mandalorian: Bo-Katan May Return In Season 3

The Mandalorian: In a recent interview with Slashfilm, actress Katee Sackhoff, interpreter of Bo-Katan on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, spoke about her expectations for Season 3. According to her, due to the inconclusive outcome of the character in recent episodes, it is likely that other issues will be explored in the next season.

“The way Lucasfilm left it in season 2 showed how unfinished business was,” she said. “It was just one of the paths that could be taken, you’d think. understand at the moment,” she explained. “I just know that, as a fan of the series, I’m very excited to know what’s next,” concluded the actress on the subject.

In that sense, it’s worth remembering that Bo-Katan was in a very complex position during Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The warrior wanted, at all costs, to recover herself, especially after some specific conflicts. The character was also seen in a relentless search for Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) to retrieve the Shadow Saber.

However, as is known, the villain was defeated by Din (Pedro Pascal), who ended up claiming the weapon for Bo-Katan, not realizing that the only effective way to do this was through a direct confrontation, culminating in death of the former owner. And the impasse brought great tensions between the characters.

The Mandalorian: Learn more about Bo-Katan’s participation in the series

One of the most interesting Star Wars characters, introduced in recent years, is undoubtedly Bo-Katan. His exciting journey was explored in a unique way, showing all its narrative potential. Even during the 2nd season of the series, the warrior showed all her commitment to the Mandalorian traditions.

However, her choices will certainly impact the development of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, given her alliance with Din and the Dark Saber.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! It is possible that new episodes of the production will only be released in 2022 on Disney+.