The Mandalorian: Best episodes according to IMDb?

The Disney + series sweeps critics and, after the fifth episode of the second season, we have a new chapter with a higher score.

The Mandalorian is, once again, one of the great sensations in the 2020 series world. After a first season with which tens of thousands of Spaniards accompanied the confinement of COVID-19 in March and April (in the United States it is now one year), this Season 2 of the Mandalorian arrives stomping and ready to position itself as one of the best derivatives of the Star Wars universe.

Because fans agree: regardless of whether it is a movie, comic book, video game or series, The Mandalorian offers excellent quality. Created by Jon Favreau, this Luscasfilm production exclusively for Disney + rotates in directors with successes from the hand of Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi or Deborah Chow. The people are wise and, on portals like IMDb, user ratings tend to be taken for reference.

The Mandalorian awakens passions in the Star Wars universe

Since The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 was released, the accolades have not ceased. Without going into plot spoils, the quantity (and quality) of the winks and references to the expanded universe of the saga have placed that fifth episode as the best rated so far. We are talking about a 9.6 / 10 note, one of the highest notes we have seen in a recent series.

With averages of between 11,000 votes per episode in the second season and more than 20,000 votes in the first, the community of the series is overturned. Only three chapters remain, which will air on December 4, 11 and 18, respectively, only on Disney +. Will they be able to sneak among the best? How will the second season end?

We remember that Disney + has its own free application on PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. To view all the content you must have an active account and subscription. The current price is 6.99 euros per month or 69.99 euros per year (with a saving of 60 days compared to twelve consecutive individual months).

The Mandalorian Season 1

Episode 1: The Mandalorian – 8.7 / 10

Episode 2: The Child – 8.7 / 10

Episode 3: Sin – 9.1 / 10

Episode 4: The Sanctuary – 7.8 / 10

Episode 5: The Gunman – 7.6 / 10

Episode 6: The Prisoner – 8.4 / 10

Episode 7: The Reckoning – 9.1 / 10

Episode 8: Redemption – 9.3 / 10

The Mandalorian Season 2

Episode 9 (S2 / E1) – 9.0 / 10

Episode 10 (S2 / E2) – 7.9 / 10

Episode 11 (S2 / E3) – 9.0 / 10

Episode 12 (S2 / E4) – 8.6 / 10

Episode 13 (S2 / E5) – 9.6 / 10

Episode 14 (S2 / E6) – Released December 4

Episode 15 (S2 / E7) – Released December 11

Episode 16 (S2 / E8) – Released December 18



