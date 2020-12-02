The Mandalorian, before the Star Wars Rebels epilogue?

As he explains, the chronology of the saga has never been viewed in a linear way, so it is possible that there are surprises in this regard.

Chapter 5 of the second season of The Mandalorian, the first live-action series based on Star Wars, marked the return of an iconic character from the animated series Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Ashoka Tano, turned into an experienced mentor, made an appearance in the episode The Jedi, played this time by Rosario Dawson. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Dave Filoni, responsible for the animated series (and the future The Bad Batch) and director and writer of this episode, has dropped the possibility that The Mandalorian takes place before the epilogue of Rebels. Watch out, gut.

“It is not necessarily chronological,” he warned. Many people continue to view the saga as if it had a linear development. “As I learned as a child, nothing in Star Wars works in a linear fashion.” Filoni recalls that episodes IV, V, and VI came first, and then the prequels starring Anakin Skywalker arrived. “When you look at the Rebels epilogue, they don’t know how much time has passed, so it’s possible that the story I tell in The Mandalorian actually happened earlier.” But he points out: “I say that it is possible”, not that it is necessarily so.

Anakin’s Apprentice

Ashoka Tano was Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan, a fighter who came to command squads of clones. In fact, one of her best friends is Rex, with whom she has had a long relationship of friendship over the years. After leaving the Jedi Order, the former apprentice has learned to live on her own. Now, Mando meets her after Bo-Katan, another of the original characters from the animated series, reveals her location.

In the most recent episode, we finally got to know the name Baby Yoda (the boy), nothing more and nothing less than Grogu. This is not a relative of the veteran master, but a baby of the same race that had been entering the Jedi temple on Coruscant during the Clone Wars and until the purge orchestrated by Palpatine.



