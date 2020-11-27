The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda’s real name and origin

SPOILER alert! In chapter 13 of The Mandalorian the real name of the character known as Baby Yoda and his story will finally be revealed.

The real name and origin story of The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, is revealed in The Mandalorian “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, and in The Truth News we bring you a summary. SPOILER ALERT!

In the episode written and directed by Dave Filoni, armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) continues his quest to return the Force-sensitive foundling to the Jedi.

After helping a trio of Mandalorians led by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) hijack an Imperial ship in “Chapter 11: The Heiress”, Bo-Katan rewarded Din with a clue about a Jedi in the city of Calodan. on the forest planet of Corvus.

There, the clan of two meet Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), the Padawan apprentice of the fallen Jedi Anakin Skywalker. When Ahsoka forms a Force connection with the Child in the burned forest of Corvus, she says she can understand him “somehow”.

“Grogu and I can sense each other’s thoughts,” Ahsoka tells Din, revealing that Grogu, 50, grew up in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, where he received training from many Jedi Masters.

“At the end of the Clone Wars, when the Empire came to power, it was in hiding. Someone took it out of the Temple. Then its memory becomes … Dark. It seemed lost. Alone,” he reveals.

The source of Grogu’s powers aka Baby Yoda

When Din says that he has witnessed Grogu perform the inexplicable, Ahsoka teaches the Mandalorian about the source of Grogu’s powers: an energy field created by all living things, wielded only by those with much training and discipline. Din’s task was to lead the Child to a Jedi, but the Jedi Order fell long ago.

“So did the Empire, but it still haunts it,” Din responds. “He needs your help.”

But Grogu’s strong attachment to Din leaves him vulnerable to his fears and anger, making him an unsuitable Padawan.

“I’ve seen what those feelings can do to a fully trained Jedi Knight. For the best of us,” Ahsoka tells him. “I will not initiate this boy down that path. Better to let his abilities fade.

The bounty hunter reveals that Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), a Caldano raider and magistrate, offered him a staff made of pure beskar to track down and kill Ahsoka, who is searching for a known character who has yet to appear in live action.

“I did not agree with anything,” Din says, “and I will help you with your problem if you see that Grogu is properly trained.”

“There you will find the ancient ruins of a temple that has a strong connection to the Force. Place Grogu on the stone that he sees on the top of the mountain. Then Grogu can choose his path. If he spreads through the Force, there is a It is possible for a Jedi to sense your presence and come looking for you, “says Ahsoka, adding,” On the other hand, there aren’t many Jedi left.



