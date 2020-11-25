The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda cookies are on the market

In the new episode of The Mandalorian available on Disney +, we see Baby Yoda stealing some cookies from a child. Now, fans will be able to buy these cookies to try at home!

Known as Nevarro Nummies, cookies and macaroons will be marketed in the United States for U $ 50 (about R $ 270). The candies are filled with vanilla cream and seek to offer the taste experience of the Star Wars universe.

The Mandalorian’s Merchandising

Cookies seem to be a better idea than selling the Frog Woman’s unfertilized eggs, devoured by Baby Yoda earlier this season. The box with 12 macaroons accompanies the visual identity of the series and the sweets are blue-green, a clear reference to the character.

Buyers can choose to receive warm or frozen cookies, depending on the season. The boxes must not be limited edition and are part of The Mandalorian’s merchandising catalog.

In contrast, the sweets join the set of products for collectors and fans of the streaming series. In addition to cookies, you can also find special Funko POPs for the characters, key collections and even Christmas sweaters.

All products are available on the Williams Sonoma website, a producer of collectible items from the streaming platform series.

So far, there is no provision for any of these special items to be marketed in Brazil, so delivery remains restricted to the United States.

So, did your mouth water to taste Baby Yoda’s cookies?



