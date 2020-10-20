The Mandalorian: Appeared in the epic trailer of season 2

Disney + presents a new trailer for the second season a few days before its premiere with unpublished scenes and the possibility of seeing more Mandalorians.

As Disney promised a few days ago, finally The Mandalorian has been seen in a new trailer in the Special Look style (Special Visa) a few days before its premiere on Disney +, a new and intense video advance with a good handful of scenes unpublished and others already seen in the first trailer a few weeks ago. And it is that the series will premiere its season 2 next Friday, October 30, a new batch of 8 chapters of which we already know its premiere schedule.

The Mandalorian: “This is the way”

As the previous trailer advanced, in this second season the Mandalorian will continue with his mission of taking the Child (popularly known as Baby Yoda) with his kind, adding a revealing phrase: “If I can find other Mandalorians, they can guide me ”. And it is that the presence of other secondary characters such as Boba Fett from the second film trilogy was announced some time ago.

And beyond several scenes that are repeated from the first trailer of this second season, we can enjoy new sequences with new insights from both Cara Dune and Greef Karga, characters that will surely have more prominence throughout these new chapters. Special mention for the small ship-cradle of the Child that holds more secrets than we might expect.

At the moment the possible appearance of Ahsoka Tano played by actress Rosario Dawson in this second season of The Mandalorian remains unconfirmed, although recently her more than likely appearance, already characterized as Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, was leaked through a reproduction of her Lightsaber by Hasbro’s Black Series line and which you can see below.



