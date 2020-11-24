The Mandalorian: a spin-off on Boba Fett in preparation?

Star Wars fans were able to discover The Mandalorian on Disney +. A new series will see the light of day very soon.

The Star Wars universe has not finished expanding on Disney +. After The Mandalorian, a new series on a flagship character will emerge on the platform. Please note that the article contains spoilers.

Star Wars fans should stay on Disney +. Since its arrival, the platform has seduced fans with films around the saga. Nevertheless, she also uploaded a series on Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian.

The first season was a big hit and the public can see season 2 recently. In fact, these new episodes provide new details about Baby Yoda, which is thrilling fans. Then they got to see another star character.

Indeed, in the first episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian, fans were able to see Boba Fett. The bounty hunter was believed to be dead since Return of the Jedi, but appears to have survived his fall on Tatooine.

So the series came as a big surprise to fans and Boba Fett’s return is not trivial. Disney + could soon release a series around this character.

THE MANDALORIAN: A MINI SERIES ON THE BONUS HUNTER!

For several weeks, rumors have announced that Disney + is preparing a mini series on Boba Fett. These hallway noises seem to be confirmed via the Star Wars News site. The American media have confirmed that a series on the character will emerge.

In fact, it will take place between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian season 2, Allociné echoes. The cast begins to form and Temuera Morrison is expected to play Boba Fett. Then, according to our colleagues, there will also be Jordan Bolger, known to have played in Peaky Blinder.

Sophie Thatcher will also be in the cast and will even star in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The two series will therefore be connected and can already expect a few crossovers.

All in all, Disney + is constantly innovating to compete with Netflix and is preparing a very enticing program! Star Wars fans are therefore not going to be disappointed.



