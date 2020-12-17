The Mandalorian: 5 curious facts to know about the series!

The Mandalorian (Disney +) series is very successful. So much so that season 2 has already been released. Here are 5 things to know about the series.

Tomorrow, Disney + will therefore broadcast the last episode of the second season of “The Mandalorien”. This is the opportunity for you to learn 5 curious facts about the series!

First, know that actress Rosario Dawson, who plays Ahsoka Tano, has been chosen by fans of The Mandalorian.

So that’s what she proudly said: “It actually started with the fans online. Someone tweeted me and cast me saying I had to have a role. I retweeted and thought, “Absolutely, yes please.”

“And apparently it has caught the attention of someone from the Star Wars team for years. He passed it on to Dave Filoni. That’s where it all began. I was like, “Oh my God, did I just fan-cast something? And then nothing happened. ”

THE MANDALORIAN: SURPRISING FACTS!

Then did you know that Temuera Morrison has been linked to the Star Wars saga for 40 years? Indeed, Boba Fett made his first appearance in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

In fact, Temuera Morrison, the actor who plays Boba Fett, is of New Zealand origin. This is the reason he wanted to highlight the culture of his “Maori” people in the series.

So he said, “I wanted Boba to have the spirit and energy of the Maori community in New Zealand. So I received training in the traditional dance called “haka”. And some of the weapons they use. ”

And that’s not all ! Also note that the second season of The Mandalorian did not have one, but six directors! Among them, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Peyton Reed… Bryce Dallas Howard and Carl Weathers.



